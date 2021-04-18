Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.