This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on the severe potential today
All the parameters are in place today for a severe weather outbreak. However, with warmer air aloft suppressing the vertical development of th…
Think of boiling a covered pot of water. Steam and energy can escape and violently bust the lid upward. This is similar to a severe weather day when the cap is broken and severe storms erupt.
Friday will be warm with partly cloudy skies for the better part of the day. Highs today will reach into the lower 80s with a south breeze. To…
The past month was the most active March for tornadic activity on record on a national scale.
Both can cause winds in excess of 100 mph, causing damage that can look similar. So how do you know if you have encountered straight-line winds or a tornado? The answer is in the detail of debris.
A few lingering showers are left today, but the threat for any severe weather pushes well to our southeast. Rather, we will see temperatures i…
Showers and a few storms will linger this morning. Gradual clearing skies are forecasted for the remainder of the day. As the front passes we …
Thunderstorms will move out this morning, but lingering showers are expected for today. It will also be cooler this weekend with highs in the …
A cool and rainy day is on tap for Easter Sunday. Today we will see some morning showers, then a lull in the activity midday, then showers pic…
You need three ingredients: moisture, instability and lift. So let’s break this down into what that actually means.