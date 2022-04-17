 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert