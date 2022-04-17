Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.