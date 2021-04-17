 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

