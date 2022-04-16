Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
