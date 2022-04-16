Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.