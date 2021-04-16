 Skip to main content
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

