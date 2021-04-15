 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News