Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

