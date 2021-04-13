 Skip to main content
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

