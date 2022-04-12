Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
The winds return today from the south. Breezy conditions are forecasted for Sunday with gusts near 25 mph at times. The south wind helps the t…
Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on the severe potential today
All the parameters are in place today for a severe weather outbreak. However, with warmer air aloft suppressing the vertical development of th…
After a chilly start this morning, the winds begin to shift out of the south at 5-15 mph and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. It wil…
You need three ingredients: moisture, instability and lift. So let’s break this down into what that actually means.
Another breezy, cool day is expected today. We sure have been seeing our share of windy conditions. Another day of fire danger is also on deck…
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
A few lingering showers are left today, but the threat for any severe weather pushes well to our southeast. Rather, we will see temperatures i…
Did you wake up to dirty rain marks on your car, too?
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on when we will see rain
Today will be sunny to start with increased cloudiness for the afternoon. Highs today will be on the cool side as we only reach into the lower…