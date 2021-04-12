Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.