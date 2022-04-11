Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.