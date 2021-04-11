Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.