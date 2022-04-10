This evening in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
