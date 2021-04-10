Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
