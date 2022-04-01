 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert