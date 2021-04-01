This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
