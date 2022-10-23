 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another windy, warm day: Watch Sunday Oct 23 weather forecast

A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday. 

Today's highs will be back in the mid 80s. 

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the 70s and a chance for widespread rainfall. 

The chance for rain will linger some into Tuesday as well. 

