Another warm, sunny day: watch Wednesday Oct 5 weather forecast

Today will be cool to start, then warm and dry this afternoon. Highs will once again reach into the mid-to-upper 80s with a light south wind. 

Overnight will be clear and cool. Lows will drop into the mid-50s. 

The 80s stick around through Thursday. By Thursday a cool front moves through. It won't bring a chance for rain, but it will bring cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

