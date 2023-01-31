Another round of morning winter weather expected: watch Tuesday Jan 31 weather forecast

This morning we are looking at another round of wintry weather across the area. A mix of sleet and snowfall is expected from around the 9 a.m. hour through midday before pushing to the southeast.

With this we may see some additional accumulation of ice and snow.

For the rest of the day on Tuesday we will see cloudy skies and cold temperatures, much like Monday. highs will stay in the low 20s.

For Wednesday a final round of wintry weather will move through, but this time it comes later in the day. We start Wednesday off with cloudy skies and after lunch wintry mix moves through. This will last into the early morning hours of Thursday before moving out.

Highs on Thursday will reach into the 50s and upper 50s and even 60s are expected by the weekend!