 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Another day of triple-digit heat: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

  • 0

Thursday marks the fourth day in a row with triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the afternoon high. The expected high is 105 later today. This looks to be the hottest day of the week as a strong upper-level ridge sits in place over the state.

Overnight we will see clear skies with lows near 80 degrees.

For Friday the highs are back in the low 100s. We may see a stray shower on Friday night as a weak cool front moves through. This frontal boundary will knock the afternoon highs into the upper 90s for the weekend. Then we are right back up in the low 100s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert