Another day of triple-digit heat: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

Thursday marks the fourth day in a row with triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the afternoon high. The expected high is 105 later today. This looks to be the hottest day of the week as a strong upper-level ridge sits in place over the state.

For Friday the highs are back in the low 100s. We may see a stray shower on Friday night as a weak cool front moves through. This frontal boundary will knock the afternoon highs into the upper 90s for the weekend. Then we are right back up in the low 100s for Monday and Tuesday of next week.