Another day, another heat advisory: how long will these triple digit temperatures stick around

Wednesday will mark the third day in a row with triple digits in the forecast. And while we haven’t broken any records, the prolonged heat is what may be grabbing your attention.

While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.

The last time we saw three or more days in a row with 100 degree or higher temperatures was back in July 2018. Before that, it was August of 2014 when had four or more days with 100 degree temperatures. And prior to that, July and August of 2012 we had a nine-day streak of 100 degree temperatures or higher.

“This is not out of the norm,” Nicole McGavok, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather service said. “Going back to 1905, there have been 50 years with 7 or more days in a row of triple digit temperatures.”

And according to McGavok, there have been 20 years with 11 or more consecutive days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

Right now, a large area of high pressure is situated over the central and southern Plains. It is forecasted to remain over the area this week. As of now, triple digit temperatures are in the forecast through Monday of next week. If temperatures do stay that warm we will be looking at eight days in a row.

The average high for this time of year is 93 degrees. And while these temperatures have been very hot, we actually haven’t set any new records.

On Monday we hit 101 degrees. The previously set record was 108 degrees back in 1911. On Tuesday we topped off at 101, which was still under the previously set record of (once again) 108 degrees in 1911. And for Wednesday, we are looking at highs near 103 degrees, which is actually well below the previously set record of 111 degrees in 1996.

Thursday may be our best bet when it comes to breaking any records. The previously set record high for Thursday July 7 is 104 degrees back in 2011. Right now, our forecasted high for that day is 105 degrees.

When it comes to heat index, we will see values anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees through the end of the week. Because of this, we will continue to be under a heat advisory, as issued by the National Weather Service.

And unfortunately, the chance for rain is rather slim. There is a chance we may see a few stray showers associated with a passing cool front early this coming weekend. But don’t be fooled, when I say “cool front” I mean temperatures will go from 105 to 100 degrees for the high.

With this lack of moisture, you may be wondering how our drought conditions fare in eastern Oklahoma.

According to the most recent drought map released on June 30, 2022 by the U.S. Drought Monitor, eastern Oklahoma is not under a drought. However, Craig and Nowata Counties are at D0, labeled as “abnormally dry” on the drought index. This is the lowest level on the index.

