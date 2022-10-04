Another cool morning and warm afternoon: watch Tuesday Oct. 4 weather forecast

Today will be very similar to Monday. Temperatures will start off cool, then we will quickly warm into the 70s by lunch with a high in the upper-80s.
Mostly clear skies are expected with light winds.
The upper-80s will continue through Thursday until a dry frontal boundary moves through and brings cooler weather, but unfortunately, no rainfall.
Highs will go from the upper-80s to the low-70s by Friday and Saturday.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today