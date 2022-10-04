 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another cool morning and warm afternoon: watch Tuesday Oct. 4 weather forecast

Today will be very similar to Monday. Temperatures will start off cool, then we will quickly warm into the 70s by lunch with a high in the upper-80s. 

Mostly clear skies are expected with light winds.

The upper-80s will continue through Thursday until a dry frontal boundary moves through and brings cooler weather, but unfortunately, no rainfall. 

Highs will go from the upper-80s to the low-70s by Friday and Saturday. 

