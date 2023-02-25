Today will be cloudy and cool with highs near 50 and a slight chance for a few evening showers.
As we head into Sunday there will be a bit more sun. HIghs will warm into the mid 60s. Winds will be gusty from the south. On Sunday evening there is a chance for showers and storms. A few of these storms have the possibility of being severe, however I think most of the threatening severe weather will remain to the west of us.
Expect storms though, later in the evening, after that 10 pm time frame for Tulsa County.
The sunshine and nice temperatures will return for Monday.