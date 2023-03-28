When severe weather is imminent, up-to-the minute information is critical for any Oklahoman, but what if you didn’t know what was being said in weather alerts and warnings?

That happens sometimes, particularly with language barriers, and one meteorologist is trying to change that.

Joseph Trujillo is a researcher at the University of Oklahoma and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Norman. His work is to make sure the Spanish-speaking community in Oklahoma — and across the country — is just as informed as anyone else when life-threatening weather is upon us.

“The inspiration behind my research actually comes from my own experience,” Trujillo said. “I saw firsthand the problems in my own community and realized that I had to translate what was happening during severe weather events to my own family members and friends.”

Originally from Peru, Trujillo moved to Dallas and realized how different the climate and weather threats where in this part of the country.

“I went from a nice coastal climate in Peru to skies exploding almost every day in Dallas,” Trujillo joked. “It led me to initially want to do broadcast meteorology in Spanish, but during my internship I realized there still weren’t enough resources.”

This eventually led to his position with NOAA, where Trujillo and his fellow researchers are working to change the way Spanish-speaking communities across the country receive weather alerts, making them clear and understandable in Spanish.

“Messages get lost in translation sometimes,” Trujillo said. “For example, in a study we conducted, we found that the word ‘watch’ and ‘warning’ don’t communicate the same in translation.”

He said their study concluded that only 39% of Spanish speakers understood what the terms meant.

“It was actually the 2013 El Reno tornado event that sparked this research,” Trujillo said.

A Spanish-speaking family of seven realized a tornado was headed their way and tried to escape into a storm drain. However, they didn’t realize that local broadcasters were also sending out a flash flooding warning.

“It simply didn’t translate for them,” Trujillo said. “And, unfortunately, because of that, all seven members of the family passed away. We don’t ever want something like that to happen again just because of a basic communication problem that we believe can be avoided.”

The latest figures from the 2020 census showed that roughly 62 million Americans were Latino.

“We recognize the need for this translation, so nationwide in the last five years there have been teams across the National Weather Service that have translated educational graphics,” Trujillo said.

And just recently, some major advancements have been made right here in our state of Oklahoma.

“In the last couple of years we have been working and able to translate the emergency alerts that come to your phone,” Trujillo said.

The first Spanish-language alert Trujillo saw live was for the EF-2 Norman tornado just last month, on Feb. 26. That evening all Oklahomans had access to an accurately translated Spanish-language alert.

“It was actually pretty thrilling,” Trujllo said. “While I was a bit nervous because it meant a tornado was headed my way, it was really neat to personally see the alert for the first time that day. I won’t forget the look on my mom’s face that day, either, when she heard it. It was amazing.”

But Trujillo says the work doesn’t stop there.

“We still have so much left to do,” he said.

I asked him what his goals with this project are for the next year and for the long term.

“In the next year, personally, I have focused a lot of time with severe weather,” Trujillo said. “But I also want to work on translations with flooding, winter weather, fire hazards and hurricane warnings. I want to find the baseline data on how Spanish speakers respond to these types of alerts.”

And for his long-term goals, Trujillo wants to correlate his findings with recent census data.

“My hope is that we can take this information to see where people live specifically to try to reach those most underserved groups,” he said. “I really want to continue to advocate for these communities.”

And when it comes to partnerships with the community, Trujillo hopes to continue to work with broadcasters and emergency managers and even work with campuses to get their alerts translated.

“At the end of the day, we all just want to keep our communities safe,” Trujillo said. “And the more we talk about this and get the word out on advancements, the better off we will be.”