Oklahomans who are used to waking up with runny noses and itchy, watery eyes probably don’t need an alert to tell them those symptoms are about to flare.

The first sign that allergy symptoms will increase is pretty simple, Dr. Dean Atkinson told the Tulsa World on Monday.

“Spring,” said Atkinson, an allergist with the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic for 29 years.

With the changing seasons come more sneezing, sniffling and other symptoms, he said. But this week specifically, allergists are warning of high tree pollen levels that will cause extreme exposure.

Anyone with asthma, in addition to typical allergy symptoms, may experience wheezing and shortness of breath, according to a news release from the Oklahoma allergy clinic. Those sensitive to tree pollen should limit their exposure to avoid potentially dangerous health issues, the allergists say.

The typical windy conditions that Oklahomans see during spring don’t help much, either, Atkinson said. It only takes winds moving 10 to 15 mph to help spread pollen, and this week wind gusts are forecast to range from 25 to 35 mph in northeastern Oklahoma.

Rain is also in the forecast for parts of the Tulsa area, including later this week, which can reduce pollen levels in the air for a short period of time, Atkinson said. Eventually, however, the moisture helps pollen spread even more.

Allergy season can be fairly cyclical in Oklahoma, with tree pollen the first to emerge as a concern after temperatures start to rise in the spring, Atkinson said. Oak, sycamore and ash trees pollinate for about four to six weeks, he said, followed by Bermuda grass pollen being a problem in summer.

To help alleviate symptoms, Atkinson recommends keeping windows closed, taking allergy medication before going outside, and washing bedding and clothing more often than usual, especially if you have been outdoors for an extended period.

Wearing a mask as well as a hat and sunglasses while working outdoors can be helpful, especially when mowing the lawn.

