Accumulating snowfall expected today: watch Tuesday Jan 24 weather forecast

We will start the day off with a cold rain and rain/snow mix and the temperatures hover just around that 32 degree mark.

It wont be until the afternoon that we see all precipitation transition over to snowfall. That will last then until the early morning hours of Wednesday.

With that, we are expecting to see 2-5 inches of snowfall in and around the Tulsa metro.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

While the morning commute should be ok, the evening commute may be a bit hazardous.

The commute on Wednesday morning may be a hazardous as well, although most of the snowfall should be gone by then.

The cloud coverage will stick around on Wednesday, so it will stay chilly and the winds will pick up.

The sun returns by Thursday.