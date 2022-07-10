 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

A toasty day ahead: Watch Sunday's weather forecast

Heat and humidity are in store for us this afternoon. Highs will be near that 100 degree mark with mostly clear skies and a south breeze. 

Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

For Monday we have triple digit temperatures once again. 

By Tuesday we will be in the upper 90s with an increased chance for a few pop up showers and storms. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Local Weather

