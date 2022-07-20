A stray shower possible? Watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Today will be another warm one, however there is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers. A weak frontal boundary will move through the area. This won't do much for our temperatures, but it will provide a little bit more cloud coverage today and that slight chance for rain.

Highs will still be nice and toasty. We will warm up to nearly 107 degrees again this afternoon.

Tonight, under mostly clear skies, we will drop into the upper 70s.

For the rest of the week the temperatures will remain in the 100s for the highs and near 80 for the lows.