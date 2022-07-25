 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A hot start to the week: Watch Monday's weather forecast

Monday through Wednesday we will see temperatures in the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. 

Overnight lows will stay warm as well. We will only drop into the upper 70s and low 80s. Clear skies will continue for the first half of the week. 

As we near Thursday and Friday there is an increased chance for pop up showers and storms. Highs will be cooler as well. We will only warm into the low 90s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

