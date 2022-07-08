 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A few morning showers? Watch Friday's weather forecast

A few morning showers are possible today ahead of a "cool front" that will be rolling through as we make our way into the weekend. The highs today will still warm into the low 100s.

Over the weekend the temperatures will be slightly cooler. We will warm into the upper 90s Saturday and then low 100s again on Sunday.

Next week, the triple digits will continue for Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday and Wednesday we will see a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Local Weather

