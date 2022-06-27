 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A comfortable start to the work week: watch Monday's weather forecast

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. By the afternoon we will be back in the 80s. It will still feel dry, but the humidity will slowly start to creep back in, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs remain in the 80s tomorrow. However, by Wednesday we are back in the 90s and the warm back into the upper 90s by the end of the week.

Next chance for rain comes by the weekend.

