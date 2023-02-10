Today will be a cold, cloudy, and windy. Highs will barely make it into the low 40s, and wind chills will stay in the 20s most of the day with wind gusts through midday near 25 mph. Clouds hang around until the evening as well.

Tonight we will drop into the 20s.

For Saturday and Sunday the highs will make it back into the 50s, with more sunshine.

As we head into the start of next week the chance for rain will pick back up again for Monday and Tuesday.