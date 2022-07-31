 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A chance for rain continues again today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

  • 0

A few scattered showers are possible again today as temperatures stay below average. Highs will only warm into the upper 80s as mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will persist otherwise.

Overnight lows will be in the 70s with partly cloudy conditions. 

As we move into the upcoming work week we will see the heat return. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs back in the triple digits. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert