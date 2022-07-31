A chance for rain continues again today: watch Sunday's weather forecast

A few scattered showers are possible again today as temperatures stay below average. Highs will only warm into the upper 80s as mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will persist otherwise.
Overnight lows will be in the 70s with partly cloudy conditions.
As we move into the upcoming work week we will see the heat return. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs back in the triple digits.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
