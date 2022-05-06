14 tornadoes tore through Oklahoma Monday and Wednesday, National Weather Service says

Central and southwestern Oklahoma had 14 confirmed tornadoes among Monday's and Wednesday's severe weather events, the National Weather Service has so far reported.

The largest of them, an EF2, spanned over 21 miles on Wednesday evening from Maud in Pottawatomie County to Seminole in Seminole County.

That tornado began four miles west of Maud about 6:24 p.m., traveled to Seminole and ended about 7:14 p.m.

Its highest wind speeds were estimated to be 125 mph, and its path was estimated to be a mile wide at its maximum.

Its most extensive damage was to buildings east of downtown Seminole and near The Academy of Seminole, a charter school that reportedly took a direct hit.

The majority of the other tornadoes also occurred in Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

In Earlsboro in Pottawatomie County, two tornadoes began at almost the exact same place; the first one made almost a complete circle in a 3-mile diameter between 8:28 p.m. and 8:35 p.m., and the second one started where the first one ended — almost as soon as it ended.

The tornado with the circular path was rated an EF2 and caused damage to homes and power lines in Earlsboro. Its winds topped out at about 135 mph.

One tornado that began in Seminole County made it all the way to near Okemah in Okfuskee County.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said that tornado began southwest of Cromwell and ended just northwest of Okemah.

"This tornado was very large as it crossed I-40, to the west of Okemah, and EF-1 damage was found from this tornado," forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said Friday morning that it was still assessing damage in Pittsburg County, and other tornadoes could have been produced along with the Cromwell-Okemah one.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.