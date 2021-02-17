Weather Photo page
- Tom Gilbert
The state paid to have its vehicles repaired.
Watch now: Controlled power interruptions remain possible as grid operator issues energy emergency updates
Update (7 a.m. Wednesday): PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said as many as 50,000 customers experienced outages through controlled service interr…
The man, in his late 70s, was found dead in a sleeping bag at Archer Street and Denver Avenue about 2:40 p.m.
Inhofe called the violence of Jan. 6 “criminal” and “horrific” and did not specifically exonerate Trump from all responsibility for it, but said it was beyond the Senate’s authority to act.
The new no-cash system of toll collections is safer, more fuel-efficient, less polluting and more convenient, the editorial says.
Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.
The city got a system of expressways after all, but construction started two decades later and the highways followed different paths.
Update: Father fatally stabbed two children, their mother, before killing self, Sand Springs police say
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner described the scene where Phillip Ross killed Staci Smith and their daughters, River Ross, 4, and Piper Ross, 2, as "gruesome."
Experts say the large flocks may seem unusual, but they are no more so than the record-setting length and depth of this winter cold spell.
"Why is this information not posted on the door of the tag agency?" asks Tulsa resident Jane Mullenax.