Waynoka house fire kills four, including two firefighters

Firefighters investigate the blaze that killed four people, including two Waynoka volunteer firefighters, in a house in Waynoka on Friday.

 JORDAN GREEN for The Oklahoman

WAYNOKA — Four people, including two firefighters, died in a house fire in this northwestern Oklahoma town early Friday.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. by residents who said the house was on fire and they were stuck in a bedroom, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Minutes later, the Waynoka Fire Department arrived and reported that the fire was blocking the door. Firefighters were unable to reach the victims through a window.

At 3:24 a.m., firefighters from the Alva Fire Department responded to a call for aid.

