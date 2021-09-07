 Skip to main content
Wayne Pickens
Wayne Pickens

  • Updated
Sand Springs. Pickens, Wayne, 87. Security Officer, United States Marine Corps Veteran. Died August 27, 2021. Memorial Service, Friday, September 10, 2021, 3:30 pm, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

