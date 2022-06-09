Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Quiet day, but chance for storms again overnight

Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. It will be warm and somewhat humid. Highs today will warm back into the 80s with a light south wind.

Overnight another storm system will move in and bring a chance for stronger to possibly severe storms. As these storms move in tonight small hail development and gusty winds along the leading edge of the storm will be the main threat.

The storms should move out by sunrise and we will see clearing skies for Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 80s. Friday night will we dip down into the 60s,

On Friday, partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the low 80s.

Over the weekend the heat will return. Highs will soar into the upper 90s by Sunday.

