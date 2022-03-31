Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on when we will see rain

Today will be relatively quiet. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs only reaching into the 50s. Winds will be much calmer out of the west and northwest at 5-10 mph. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. By Friday our temperatures will warm into the 60s, but a chance for rain is expected as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Showers will wrap up early on Saturday and we will be left with a gorgeous weekend ahead. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
