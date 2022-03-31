 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on when we will see rain

  • Updated
  • 0

Related Content

Tulsans see dirty rain overnight: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on why

Today will be relatively quiet. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs only reaching into the 50s. Winds will be much calmer out of the west and northwest at 5-10 mph. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. By Friday our temperatures will warm into the 60s, but a chance for rain is expected as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Showers will wrap up early on Saturday and we will be left with a gorgeous weekend ahead. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert