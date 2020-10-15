Watch the highlights: Broken Arrow squeaks past Yukon, 27-22

6AI: Broken Arrow 27, Yukon 22
Broken Arrow beat Yukon at its own game on Thursday night. The Tigers deployed a heavy running attack against the triple-option Millers and ended up escaping with a road victory in District 6AI-1 action.
After Yukon went in front with 68 seconds left in the game, the Tigers rallied in the game’s final minute for the go-ahead touchdown. Jake Raines found Keyon Barnett for an 11-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left.
“We put the game in the hands of our dudes at end of the game,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said of his playmakers. “And they all made big plays.”
The rally started with Dietrich Moore’s 27-yard return to position Broken Arrow at the 50-yard line with 1:02 remaining. Raines completed a pass to RJ Spears-Jenni for 12 yards to get to Yukon’s 34, and three Maurion Horn rushes later for 22 yards, Broken Arrow found itself at Yukon’s 9-yard line.
Horn was then tackled for a 2-yard loss, but then Raines found Barnett for the go-ahead score.
Yukon (4-3, 2-2 6AI-1) went in front with 1:08 left on Brayden Dutton’s 2-yard touchdown run to cap an 80-yard drive that took 12 plays and burned 5:01 off the clock.
Early on in the game, it was all Yukon, too.
The Millers found themselves up 14-0 midway through the second quarter after a Makari Slaughter 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Slaughter’s 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
But Broken Arrow was able to cut the deficit in half on Raines’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:29 left until halftime.
Then in the second half, Horn scored a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Tigers in front 21-14.
Horn and Sanchez Banks both rushed the ball 18 times for the Tigers, and they combined for 288 yards. And it was both of the touchdowns that Broken Arrow scored on the ground.
For Yukon, Slaughter led the way with 85 yards rushing, and Joe Wythe added 82 yards on 18 carries. In all, the Millers totaled 257 yards on 47 carries.
With the win, Broken Arrow improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in 6AI-1.
“Very proud of how our team kept preserving,” Alexander said. “We stubbed our toe so many times, and had to overcome our mistakes and a very resilient Yukon team.”
Class 4A: Oologah 48, Catoosa 0
Blake Salt scored early and often as the Mustangs cruised past Catoosa in District 4A-3 play.
Salt started with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Devin Ankerich in the first quarter, and Salt later added a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
Salt, who finished with 208 passing yards, also had touchdown passes of 30 and 26 yards to A.J. Streator in the second quarter.
Oologah’s defense also limited Catoosa to 145 total yards.
For Oologah, Aiden Trimble added a touchdown run of 7 yards before scoring on defense with a 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
The Mustangs’ final touchdown was on Nate Morrow’s 32-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Records: Oologah 2-2 (2-0 4A-3); Catoosa 0-7 (0-4).
Class 4A: Wagoner 70, Miami 8
Top-ranked Wagoner only ran two offensive plays in the first quarter but managed to lead by 27 anyway.
Chochee Watson set a school record for Wagoner with three defensive/special teams scores. The first score was on a blocked punt return of 2 yards for a touchdown, and other two in the first half were on fumble returns of 55 and 14 yards.
Braden Drake had touchdown runs of 49 and 14 yards, and he later had a 53-yard touchdown pass from Sawyer Jones.
Records: Wagoner 7-0 (4-0); Miami 0-7 (0-4).
