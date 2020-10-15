Watch the highlights: Broken Arrow squeaks past Yukon, 27-22

The Millers found themselves up 14-0 midway through the second quarter after a Makari Slaughter 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Slaughter’s 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

But Broken Arrow was able to cut the deficit in half on Raines’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:29 left until halftime.

Then in the second half, Horn scored a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Tigers in front 21-14.

Horn and Sanchez Banks both rushed the ball 18 times for the Tigers, and they combined for 288 yards. And it was both of the touchdowns that Broken Arrow scored on the ground.

For Yukon, Slaughter led the way with 85 yards rushing, and Joe Wythe added 82 yards on 18 carries. In all, the Millers totaled 257 yards on 47 carries.

With the win, Broken Arrow improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in 6AI-1.

“Very proud of how our team kept preserving,” Alexander said. “We stubbed our toe so many times, and had to overcome our mistakes and a very resilient Yukon team.”

Class 4A: Oologah 48, Catoosa 0