Watch Now: What the Ale Beer of the Week: Skydance Brewing Co.'s Fancy Dance hazy IPA

Jake Keyes, owner, founder and brewmaster for Oklahoma City’s Skydance Brewing Co., has their best-seller for What the Ale’s Beer of the Week: Fancy Dance.
The New England-style India pale ale has a tropical fruit taste with an intense hop aroma and flavor. It is dry-hopped to the point of being hazy with a full body with 6.8% ABV. It has a smooth flavor and is less bitter than typical IPAs.
“This is our flagship beer. It’s just a hazy IPA, with citra, mosaic and somewhat of a new hop, Bru-1. It is super hazy, juicy, with a great mouthfeel. It has citrus, tropical fruit, specifically pineapple. This is the one that basically built the new brewery for us,” Keyes said.
“I think Fancy Dance became our number one seller because we came out with it at a time when New England hazy IPAs were just all the rage and still are,” he said.
Keyes started brewing with his dad, and they both wanted to open a brewery one day. Keyes’ dad didn’t live to see the new taproom at Skydance Brewing Co.
Keyes opened his new brewery in Oklahoma City, 1 N.E. Seventh St., on Oct. 2.
“What you’re looking at here at Skydance Brewing Co. is the culmination of a dream that me and my dad had going back since I was a kid learning how to brew. When I was little, we dreamed for years about opening a brewery. Unfortunately, he’s not able to be here now, but we finally did it. We finally have our own spot.
“For two and a half years, we were actually at the brewers union brewing in a co-op brewery, just to get the name out, get the beer out there... we finally found a spot and finally started construction and we have a taproom here in downtown Oklahoma City that we’re just super proud of,” he said.
Skydance has a prime location with a view of the Oklahoma City skyline and a big patio with fire pits. When the weather is nice, they open up the garage doors to the patio. Inside they have two lounge areas that have a feel of being in a nice home.
“We really went after that cigar lounge feel, relaxed kind of man cave-type thing. We have a big screen TV up there with a good view of the brewery overhead. There are lots of other breweries in the area, so we get a lot of people just kind of bouncing around from brewery to brewery. And what’s good about us being downtown is that each brewery down here sort of has their own niche. Ours is IPAs. If you like stouts, you go to Prairie. There’s other breweries that have their own niche. And so you can come down here and hit all the breweries and get something different every time.”
You won’t get bored with the same beers at Skydance — they offer up a new beer each Friday, usually a double IPA or triple IPA. Thursdays are acoustic music nights that bring in the crowds as well.
I had the pleasure of meeting Jake before he had started his commercial beer endeavors. He was a homebrewer and was pouring at a beer festival. At that time, I told him to give me a call when he was serious about brewing. He did that, but telling him ‘when he was serious’ were words that pushed him. He thought he was serious. He was pouring at a festival. I meant “serious” in terms of opening his own brewery. Keyes remembered my words and now is producing a new beer called Dead Serious, a West Coast double IPA.
“Tom came to me and said, ‘Hey, when you get serious, let me know.’ And I thought I was serious. I was gonna open a brewery. And so I brewed a beer immediately after that. It was a West Coast double IPA. It is extremely hoppy, just maxed out with hops. And we called it Dead Serious. My goal was to package that beer and send it to Tom’s office.”
Next month, they are releasing Dead Serious with Tulsa distribution planned.
Fancy Dance is available at most liquor stores, and stores such as OnCue, Walmart and Reasor’s. You’ll usually find it on draft in the Tulsa area at Roosevelts, 1551 E. 15th St.