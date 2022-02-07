Watch Now: What the Ale Beer of the Week: High Gravity Pippin's Taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice, a Belgian golden strong ale that comes in at 9.5% ABV, is the Beer of the Week from Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity Fermentations.

"A great beer especially when the weather's cold, because it will help warm you up," said Dave Knott, co-owner of the taproom and brewing supply store. "This beer was brewed with an underpitch of three different yeast strains, all struggling to make their impression on it. What we end up with is a lot of bubblegum esters along with good complex fruit. We use some candy sugar to boost the alcohol. This beer is in perfect condition right now. You could see how brilliantly clear it is."

The beer is available at Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity, just north of Sun and Ski Sports at 6808 S. Memorial Drive.

Dave and Desiree Knott have had a home brewing retail supply store for 13 years. They sell all the supplies for brewing beer and making wine at home. All the professional brewers in Tulsa were homebrewers at one point, and Dave and Desiree know all of them. They moved into their current location five years ago and were able to add a new dimension to their operation.