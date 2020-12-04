Watch Now: Up With Trees installs 'Tree of Triumph' in Greenwood

Up With Trees planted a “Tree of Triumph” and installed a historic marker Thursday in the Historic Greenwood District near Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street. Up With Trees is helping revitalize the district ahead of the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with work that includes removal of unhealthy and decaying trees, fence line cleanup, pruning of mature trees along Greenwood Avenue and planting of new trees. Grant funding for the work is being provided by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and ONEOK.