Watch Now: Union's Junior Smith concludes 'stressful' recruiting journey

Nearing the end of a lengthy recruiting process, Union running back and defensive back Junior Smith was ready to identify his college home.
"You start off with a lot of offers you would like and then they call you and say they've got a guy committed and you lose some of those offers," he said. "At the end it was getting really stressful because I didn't know where I was going to go."
A couple of weeks ago, Smith settled on playing at Central Oklahoma, where he will be a running back -- his preferred position for the next level. Smith averaged close to 6 yards per carry in 2021 and was selected for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game.
"I just like to make the highlight plays, to make the fans go crazy," he said.