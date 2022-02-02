 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Union's Junior Smith concludes 'stressful' recruiting journey
  • Updated
Junior Smith signs with Central Oklahoma on Wednesday.

 Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World

Nearing the end of a lengthy recruiting process, Union running back and defensive back Junior Smith was ready to identify his college home.

"You start off with a lot of offers you would like and then they call you and say they've got a guy committed and you lose some of those offers," he said. "At the end it was getting really stressful because I didn't know where I was going to go."

A couple of weeks ago, Smith settled on playing at Central Oklahoma, where he will be a running back -- his preferred position for the next level. Smith averaged close to 6 yards per carry in 2021 and was selected for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game.

"I just like to make the highlight plays, to make the fans go crazy," he said.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

