 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Seasons from the sky: Spring and winter
0 comments

Watch Now: Seasons from the sky: Spring and winter

  • Updated
  • 0

Take an aerial tour around green country as spring blooms.

Staff Photographer Mike Simons flew his drone over Tulsa this past week as snow fell, a fire raged, the ice broke and trucks plowed. Take a look at what it all looked like from above.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News