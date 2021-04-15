Watch Now: Local father and daughter sell an old recipe for maple liqueur

"I tell people it's kind of something you want to sip on, or you want to mix it with something. My dad likes it as a beer and wine kicker. I love it personally with coffee. It's delicious with lemonade. I also have a personal favorite, with a slice of lime, some ginger ale, vodka, and it's delicious," said AJ Meredith.

The maple liqueur can be found in 85 locations across Oklahoma, including Parkhill's Warehouse Liquors and Wine, 2432 E. 51st St., said AJ Meredith.

Selling a maple-flavored liqueur isn't the only thing AJ Meredith wants to do. She wants to motivate others to do what they dream of doing.

"I actually am motivated to share my dream with other people because I want more people to live their dreams. I'm out here to at least inspire people that guess what, I'm out here, I'm a normal person. I'm not anything super great. I'm able to do this. How much more can anyone else achieve their dreams and do great things? Especially in Tulsa. Tulsa is a great place to live. We have so many opportunities here and I just want more people to feel that passion to be excited and live their dreams like I'm doing out here every day," said AJ Meredith.