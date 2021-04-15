Watch Now: Local father and daughter sell an old recipe for maple liqueur

What started as a hobby in the late '70s has now turned into a liqueur business for a Broken Arrow father and daughter. Michael Meredith Jr. and his daughter AJ started Meredith Maple Liqueur from a hobby. It has turned into a sweet deal for the Merediths.
Michael Meredith Jr. began making liqueurs while attending Duke University in the late '70s. An engineer in the aerospace industry since 1984, he has been brewing beer and making wine and liqueur since the early '90s.
A liqueur is an alcoholic drink that is composed of distilled spirits and other flavorings like sugar, herbs, fruits and spices. It can be used to mix in cocktails or served as a dessert or after-dinner drink. They are usually heavily sweetened.
Meredith Maple Liqueur tastes like a smooth maple blast with some oak and a small kick that is balanced by the sweet maple flavor. A nice balance of sweetness that isn't too boozy. I tried it on ice and enjoyed the flavors, especially after eating a savory meal. It comes in at 33.5% alcohol by volume or 67 proof. It is manufactured at a Bend, Oregon distillery.
AJ Meredith has her Master’s Degree in Business Management and is eager to get this business going.
"My dad has literally had this recipe for over 30 years and we're so excited to introduce this to Tulsa. It's a very high-quality liqueur and well, my personal favorite, but I'm probably biased," said AJ Meredith, who is Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Meredith Maple Liqueurs.
"I tell people it's kind of something you want to sip on, or you want to mix it with something. My dad likes it as a beer and wine kicker. I love it personally with coffee. It's delicious with lemonade. I also have a personal favorite, with a slice of lime, some ginger ale, vodka, and it's delicious," said AJ Meredith.
The maple liqueur can be found in 85 locations across Oklahoma, including Parkhill's Warehouse Liquors and Wine, 2432 E. 51st St., said AJ Meredith.
Selling a maple-flavored liqueur isn't the only thing AJ Meredith wants to do. She wants to motivate others to do what they dream of doing.
"I actually am motivated to share my dream with other people because I want more people to live their dreams. I'm out here to at least inspire people that guess what, I'm out here, I'm a normal person. I'm not anything super great. I'm able to do this. How much more can anyone else achieve their dreams and do great things? Especially in Tulsa. Tulsa is a great place to live. We have so many opportunities here and I just want more people to feel that passion to be excited and live their dreams like I'm doing out here every day," said AJ Meredith.
The liqueur is also available in some bars and restaurants. For a full list of locations and recipes, visit meredithmaple.com