Watch now: Jenks' Trey Gibbs follows his father's footsteps to NEO

JENKS -- Jenks offensive lineman Trey Gibbs is hoping the same route his father took to major college football will work for him as well.

Gibbs celebrated his signing with Northeastern A&M during Jenks' signing ceremony for 24 student-athletes Wednesday at Frank Herald Field House.

His father, Roger Gibbs, played on NEO's 1986 national title team.

"It's a great feeling knowing that he had a ton of fun there and great experiences, especially winning the national championship," Trey Gibbs said. "Hopefully I can continue that legacy and win another national championship there."

Roger Gibbs was a junior college All-America selection, and later played for Oklahoma State where he moved to tight end and was teammates with Barry Sanders, Mike Gundy and Hart Lee Dykes.

Trey said major college football remains "the dream -- it's been that since I was 8 years old practicing in the backyard."

"I was hoping for some D-I (offers) coming out of high school for Trey," Roger said. "But these are strange times, a strange environment, so we'll take a sidestep and hopefully get him to D-I in a year-and-a-half.