 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Golden Driller gets a fresh coat of paint
0 Comments

Watch Now: Golden Driller gets a fresh coat of paint

  • Updated
  • 0

Work is expected to continue through the weekend.

Workers apply a fresh coat of paint to the Golden Driller statue outside the RiverSpirit Expo center on the Tulsa County fairgrounds. Bill Haynes, of Bill Haynes Co., said on Saturday that the statue would take 40-50 gallons of a custom gold paint and that his crews expected to have the work done by Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana
National News

Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

  • Updated

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News