Watch now: FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois nears return after injury

“But just from looking at ‘em from a glance from video, (they’re) a team that has a lot of good fluid movement. (We) have to be careful about some direct players and some mobile players. It’ll be a different challenge than we’ve had so far this year, but definitely it’ll be interesting and a fun matchup.”

Forward Kyle Murphy leads Memphis with five goals, tied for the 12th most in the USL Championship, while forward Michael Salazar and midfielder Kadeem Dacres have two each. Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou tops the team’s stat chart with two assists.

Memphis recently fortified its defense with the addition of goalkeeper Kyle Morton, who’s on loan from Houston Dynamo FC. He replaces his former Saint Louis FC teammate John Berner, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

In 2020, Morton was a finalist for USL Goalkeeper of the Year for the second time in his career. Since joining his new team, Morton was named USL Player of the Week for Week 12 after delivering a career-high eight saves while shutting out Birmingham Legion FC in his Memphis debut.