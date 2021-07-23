Watch now: FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois nears return after injury

Sporting a bright green pullover jersey, FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois patrolled the practice field at Titan Sports Complex on Thursday.
Tulsa’s team captain has missed the past five matches with a toe injury, but head coach Michael Nsien said after practice he has participated in 75% of this week’s sessions.
Amid his time out, Bourgeois said he’s continued to try to lead from the locker room while bouncing ideas off teammates based on what he has observed during their games. Nsien didn’t specify whether Bourgeois will play at Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night, but his return would be opportune as his team looks to rebound from a July 17 loss to Oklahoma City.
“It’s good to be out with the guys,” Bourgeois said after practice. “I’m with them in the locker room and seeing them in the training room everyday but to be back out on the field is a very good feeling and I’m happy to be back out.”
Saturday’s match that starts at 7:30 p.m. will be the first-ever meeting between FC Tulsa (6-5-1, 19 points) and Memphis 901 FC (3-4-4, 13 points). The teams will meet three more times this season.
“They’re a team that’s obviously had some ups and downs in the season,” Nsien said. “I think they’ve shown that they can be a top team. They’ve shown that sometimes they can let the game go, but I think overall they’ve been stingy in terms of giving up goals but haven’t always found the right opportunities to put enough goals on the board, either.
“But just from looking at ‘em from a glance from video, (they’re) a team that has a lot of good fluid movement. (We) have to be careful about some direct players and some mobile players. It’ll be a different challenge than we’ve had so far this year, but definitely it’ll be interesting and a fun matchup.”
Forward Kyle Murphy leads Memphis with five goals, tied for the 12th most in the USL Championship, while forward Michael Salazar and midfielder Kadeem Dacres have two each. Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou tops the team’s stat chart with two assists.
Memphis recently fortified its defense with the addition of goalkeeper Kyle Morton, who’s on loan from Houston Dynamo FC. He replaces his former Saint Louis FC teammate John Berner, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
In 2020, Morton was a finalist for USL Goalkeeper of the Year for the second time in his career. Since joining his new team, Morton was named USL Player of the Week for Week 12 after delivering a career-high eight saves while shutting out Birmingham Legion FC in his Memphis debut.
“I think for them, the goals that they were conceding, I think he kind of cleans that up a bit,” Nsien said. “He’s pretty sure in what he does. I think he’ll have a lot of good leadership skills as well, so I think he’ll be a good balance for them to improve defensively, of course. So he’s a good addition for them, but I think we’re one of the most explosive attacks in the league and we can find ways to penetrate that defense if we just execute the way we’re capable of.”
After securing the largest ONEOK Field crowd (5,009) in over three years on July 17, FC Tulsa's match Saturday will be broadcast locally on Fox 23 for the first time in the regular season in addition to the typical showing on MY41.
“It’s a great opportunity regionally for our fans also to get to watch the game,” Nsien said. But I think for the players it’s exposure. For the players it’s fantastic. At the USL level it’s what all the players should desire and be hungry for is to show (their skills) to as many people as possible.”