Watch Now: Chris Betts sparks Drillers' comeback win over RoughRiders

Tulsa Drillers catcher Chris Betts captured the attention of the baseball world three years ago when a video went viral of his epic bat throw as he celebrated winning the Midwest League Home Run Derby.

On Wednesday afternoon, Betts didn't produce a dramatic bat throw or flip, but he still was very excited about his first Drillers home run that helped Tulsa defeat Frisco RoughRiders 7-2 at ONEOK Field.

"Just looking into the dugout I was super fired up," Betts said. "All those guys have supported me because I haven't been playing. I know they were fired up for me when I hit it and it was real cool to see."

Betts went 2-for-4 in only his third start of the season for the Drillers (17-11), who won their season-high fourth in a row. He spent the first month of the season on the development list, but was activated last week when Carson Taylor was placed on the injured list.

"Generally it would be pretty hard (to stay sharp)," Betts said. "But the kind of guys we have here makes it easier, they're always upbeat. Coaches like Brett Pill and Henny (manager Scott Hennessey) always make sure I get what I need.

"The best part of this is I walked into my first game a couple days ago and felt like I was ready to rock. I give all the credit to them and making time for me to get my work in while I wasn't playing."

Hennessey has been impressed by Betts' work ethic and patience.

"He does have power from the left side," Hennessey said. "He's been a great teammate, been a real professional getting to know our staff. It goes to show you his professionalism and makeup, he's always taking extra BP (batting practice), always catching the guys down there in the pen. He just waited his turn and he's making the most of it."

Betts, 25, was a second-round draft choice by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 and spent the first six years of his pro career in that organization. In Single-A, he was a Midwest League all-star for Bowling Green in 2019 with 19 homers and 73 RBIs.

After COVID canceled the 2020 minor league season, he was limited to 23 games with Double-A Montgomery last year after spending the first two months on the injured list. After the season, the Long Beach native elected for free agency and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February.

Betts grew up as a Dodgers fan.

"There's a little bit of an obvious childhood dream there," said Betts, who added "it's pretty cool" when he sees "Dodgers" on his uniform.

Betts' first Drillers hit — a two-out double into the right-center gap in the fifth — began the Drillers' go-ahead rally. Jacob Amaya followed with a tying double and he scored on Michael Busch's RBI single for a 3-2 lead.

Homers by James Outman, Betts and Busch along with Brandon Lewis' two-out RBI single in the eighth extended the lead to 7-2. Betts' homer traveled 415 feet.

Four Drillers pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Both hits by Frisco (17-12) were in the third off starter Gus Varland, including Jonathan Ornelas' homer.

Besides his first two Drillers hits, Betts also had a solid day behind the plate.

"I was most proud of him today for handling the staff," Hennessey said.

DRILLERS 7, ROUGHRIDERS 2

Frisco;002;000;000;—;2;2;0

Tulsa;100;021;21x;—;7;11;1

Weems, Gowdy (5), Lee (8) and Procyshen; Varland, Drury (4), Adames (6), Leasure (8) and Betts. W: Drury (3-0). L: Weems (1-3). HR: Frisco, Ornelas (3); Tulsa, Outman (7), Betts (1), Busch (10). RBI: Frisco, Ornelas (11); Tulsa, Busch 2 (28), Amaya (17), Betts (1), Lewis (4), Outman 2 (19). DP: Frisco 1. LOB: Frisco 8, Tulsa 5. T: 2:43. A: 6,916.

